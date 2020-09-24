Johnnie Floyd Sowell Burch, 86, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Nathaniel and Myrtle Horne Sowell. She was married to the late Leroy Burch.

Survivors include daughters, Patricia B. Conway of Jefferson and Pamela D. Burch of the home; sisters, Lervene Blakeney of Pageland, Jervene McCoy of Charlotte and Ruthie Mae Crawford of Kannapolis, N.C.; brother, Nathaniel Sowell Jr. of Lawrenceville, Ga.; and two granddaughters.

Services were noon Thursday, Sept. 17, at Oro Church in Pageland, officiated by the Rev. Robert Capers, with interment at Oro Church Cemetery.

King Funeral Home was in charge.

