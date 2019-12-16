PAGELAND - Jonny Arden Agerton, 59, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in Monroe, N.C., with his family by his side.
Mr. Jonny Agerton was born on Aug. 20, 1960 in Monroe to the late Jon Edward Agerton and Elizabeth Arden Pate Agerton.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Hessie Jane McCray Pate, and his paternal grandparents, Brown Agerton and Effie Rose Watts Agerton.
His parents and family have shown him a true sign of love over his journey during the past 10 years and his parents are now reunited in heaven with him today.
Jonny was a kind hearted person that had a wild side to him. He loved to entertain people, perform karaoke and listen to country music. Jonny loved the outdoors, especially camping and all kinds of animals.
Above all, Jonny was a true family man, loving father and grandfather.
During his life he had many jobs; but most of all, loved to help on the family farm.
Mr. Agerton is survived by son, Chris Agerton (Amy) of Pageland; brother, Barry Agerton of Pageland; sisters, Ann Lucas and Pam Boies both of Matthews, N.C.; grandchildren, Miranda Agerton and Christian Agerton; nephew, David Boies; niece, Kelly Taub (Neal); great niece, Stella Taub; great nephew, Jack Taub; and his fur babies, Buster Brown and Pee Wee.
A graveside service was held at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Wolf Pond Baptist Church Cemetery, 78 Wolf Pond Church Road, Pageland, with Pastor Mark Evans and Lawson Huntley presiding.
The family greeted friends immediately following the graveside service.
The family would like to thank caregivers Tina Faile, Donna Miller, Karen Rape and Amy Agerton for showing their love and support to Jonny and his family over the past 10 years.
They would also like to thank the entire Wolf Pond Community for all of the prayers, cards, and love and support shown to them.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wolf Pond Baptist Church, 78 Wolf Pond Church Road, Pageland, SC 29728.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland is assisting the Agerton family.
Published in Progressive Journal on Dec. 17, 2019