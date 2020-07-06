Or Copy this URL to Share

PAGELAND – Jordan Austin Tyler Wray, 28, died Monday, June 22, 2020.

He was the son of Darryl and Tammy Smith Wray.

Survivors include his parents of Pageland; son, Jasper Tyler Hurst; and sister, Emili Wray of Pageland.

Services were noon Monday, June 29, at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland, officiated by Pastor Steven Sullivan.

Visitation was 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Baumgartner Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Darryl or Tammy Wray in care for Jasper Tyler Hurst, 1472 RW Jordan Road, Pageland, SC 29728.

