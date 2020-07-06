LANCASTER – Jossie Ofelphena "Opie" Walters, 85, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Walters was the daughter of the late Hazel V. and Cora Moree Robinson, and the wife of the late Rev. Hurley L. Walters.
Mrs. Walters was a faithful member of Freedom Freewill Baptist Church for many years. She served alongside her husband, the Rev. Hurley Walters, throughout their pastoral ministry. She served as a Sunday school teacher, children's ministry director, children's choir, VBS and anything within the church or for the church as well.
"Ms. Opie," as she was affectionately known, was formerly employed in the textile industry for many years, and later retired from Jones Department store.
Mrs. Walters is survived by two daughters, Jossie Allison of Columbia and Melissa Lynne Wood (Kenny) of Chesterfield; two sons, David C. Walters (Melinda Kelley) of Lancaster and H. Dwight Walters (Faith) of Lumberton, Texas; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Walters is preceded in death by a son, H. Leon Walters
Funeral services for Mrs. Walters were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Mitch Ingram officiating the service.
The family received friends from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Freedom Freewill Baptist Church Family Life Center. Viewing for Mrs. Walters was in the church sanctuary prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, act.alz.org/donate.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation of Lancaster is serving the family of Mrs. Walters.