1/
Joyce Elaine Sikes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARSHVILLE, N.C. – Joyce Elaine Sikes, 74, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Claud Henry Sikes and Leona Hilton Sikes.
Survivors include sister, Jean Jenkins of Marshville; nephews, Chris Jenkins, and Edward Sikes; niece, Doris Deese; great-nephews, Nathan Jenkins and Adam Jenkins; and great-niece, Nadia Jenkins.
Graveside services were 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Mt. Croghan, officiated by Pastor Caroll Anthony.
Memorials may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church, 22971 Highway 9, Mt. Croghan, SC 29727.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland was in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Progressive Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baumgartner Funeral Home - Pageland
708 W. McGregor Street
Pageland, SC 29728
(843) 672-6131
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved