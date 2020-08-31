Or Copy this URL to Share

MARSHVILLE, N.C. – Joyce Elaine Sikes, 74, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Claud Henry Sikes and Leona Hilton Sikes.

Survivors include sister, Jean Jenkins of Marshville; nephews, Chris Jenkins, and Edward Sikes; niece, Doris Deese; great-nephews, Nathan Jenkins and Adam Jenkins; and great-niece, Nadia Jenkins.

Graveside services were 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Mt. Croghan, officiated by Pastor Caroll Anthony.

Memorials may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church, 22971 Highway 9, Mt. Croghan, SC 29727.

Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland was in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store