Mrs. Julia Ann Grover Emerson, 84, of Mt. Croghan, went to be with her Lord on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Julia Ann Grover Emerson was born on April 24, 1935, in Brattleboro, Vt., to the late Clarence Grover and Pearl Deyo Grover.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Austin Emerson; stepson, David Emerson; brothers, Clifford Grover, Kenneth Grover, William Grover and Thomas Grover; and sisters, Ruth Donovan and Charlotte Thomas.

Mrs. Emerson was a member of Rocky Creek Presbyterian Church. She sang in the church choir and was also a PTO choir singer. She loved to paint, shop, and go to McDonald's everyday with her beloved dog. Julia was the type of person that was always "on the go".

Mrs. Emerson is survived by stepson, Karl Emerson of California; sons, Michael Emerson (Barbara) of Mt. Croghan and John Debarge (Penelope) of Massachusetts; daughters, Georgia E. Kopel of California and Francis Emerson of Massachusetts; grandchildren, John Debarge Jr., Mary Alice Clemmons, Heather Marie Emerson, Jeffrey Joseph Emerson, Angela Munoz, Marissa Musche and Michael Emerson Jr; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and her four legged companions, Abel and Bella Rose.

A celebration of life funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Rocky Creek Presbyterian Church with Dr. John William "Bill" Cabe officiating. Burial followed at Rocky Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Baumgartner Funeral Home.

