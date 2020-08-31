1/
Kenny Eugene Oliver
JEFFERSON – Kenny Eugene Oliver, 63, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Born in Monterey, Calif., he was the son of the late Claude Evans Oliver and Carolyn Pruitt Oliver.
Survivors include his long-time companion, Angie Miles of Jefferson; son, Dylan Hart Knoles of Jefferson; and sisters, Cynthia O. Smith of Jefferson and Kim O. Giocondo of Charlotte.
Graveside services were 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Fork Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery in Jefferson, officiated by Pastor David Christopher.
The family received friends from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland.
Memorials may be made to Fork Creek United Methodist Church, c/o Linda Plyler, 404 JL Love Road, Jefferson, SC 29718.

Published in Progressive Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baumgartner Funeral Home - Pageland
708 W. McGregor Street
Pageland, SC 29728
(843) 672-6131
