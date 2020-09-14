1/
Lee Doris (Melton) Little
Lee Doris Little, 74, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late John and Josephine Ratliff Melton. She was married to the late Leverne Jackson.
Survivors include children, Emily Anderson, James T. Little, Mickey Little and Geraldine Little; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services were noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at Davidson Grove Baptist Church in Chesterfield, officiated by the Rev. Woodrow McManus, with burial in the church cemetery.
King Funeral Home was in charge.

