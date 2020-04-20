MT. CROGHAN – Lester D. Tarlton, 64, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

He was a son of Margie Dean Tarlton and the late Lester Junior Tarlton. He was married to Susan Donahue Tarlton.

Survivors include his wife of the home; sons, Chris Tarlton of Mt. Croghan, Dewayne Tarlton of Cassatt and Lee Copeland of Jefferson; daughters, Tabitha Carnes of Jefferson and Shelly Bailey of Lancaster; mother; siblings, Freddie Tarlton and Dianne Mangum, both of Jefferson, Faye Watkins of Mt. Croghan, Judy Tarlton Small of Peachland, N.C., and Hope Barrett of Jefferson; and 15 grandchildren.

Graveside services were 3 p.m. Friday, April 17, at White Oak Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Steven Tarlton and the Rev. Troy Watkins, with a memorial tribute at the conclusion of the service including Lester's own white pigeons. The service was streamed live via Facebook on the Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home Facebook page.

Viewing was 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.