Mrs. Crowe passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Born in Pageland, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Nezzie Hicks Cato.

Mrs. Crowe was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was a member of Tice Methodist in Ft. Myers, Fla., for over 30 years prior to moving back to South Carolina. She retired from the Lee County School Board and upon retirement, she returned to South Carolina to be near her children and grandchildren. She quickly became active in local church Harvest Baptist before joining Trinity Baptist. Mrs. Crowe loved musical theatre, teaching Sunday school and spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of 52 years, George E. Crowe; daughters, Melissa Langford (Tom) of Cordele, Ga., Jennifer Adams (Trey Mooneyhan) of Lugoff; grandchildren, Willliam Langford of Harrison, N.J., Austin Langford of Cordele, Paige L. Klekovic (Josh) of Brunswick, Ga., Timothy Langford of Cordele, Ryan Adams (and his father, Chris Adams, of Lugoff); great-granddaughter, Rowen Klekovic; and siblings, Julian Cato (Jean), Barbara Threatt, John Cato (Sally) and Eunice Smith (Donald).

She was predeceased by siblings, Sonny "James" Cato, Thayer Richardson and Carolyn Mills.

