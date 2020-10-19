CHESTERFIELD – Lloyd Franklin Burr, 73, of Chesterfield died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
A lifelong resident of Chesterfield County, Mr. Burr was born on Jan. 27, 1947, to Lloyd Clinton Burr and Frances Deese Burr of the Douglas Mill community in Chesterfield. He was a 1965 graduate of Chesterfield High School in Chesterfield.
Following high school, Mr. Burr followed his father into the timber business beginning his career as an associate with Stone Container managing a wood yard. Subsequently, Mr. Burr served large timber and land organizations including Canal Wood, Almond Forest Products and Edwards Wood Products before becoming an independent timber dealer in 2000.
He retired in 2004 and spent his hard earned golden years pursuing his passions of barrel racing and cultivating his farm in Chesterfield.
Mr. Burr was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Wilson Clinton Burr.
Surviving are his wife, Linnett Thomas Burr of the home; daughter, Shirley Denise Barefoot (Robert) of Patrick; granddaughter, Hunter Michelle Barfoot (fiancé, Asher Burnett) of Patrick; grandson, Ty Kinley Barefoot of Patrick; nephew, Ricky Burr of Chesterfield; stepson, Adam Michael Foard (Clare) of Jefferson; step-grandson, Wyatt Middleton Foard of Jefferson; stepson, Ethan Thomas Foard (Elese) of Jefferson; step-granddaughter, Augusta Belle Foard of Jefferson; and goddaughter of the heart, Lili Lara (Tripp Stroman) of Swansea.
A celebration of life service for family and close friends was held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland, with Pastor Don Rhyne officiating. Committal followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland.
The family welcomed everyone to visit Baumgartner Funeral Home from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, to sign the register book and pay their respects.
In memory of Mr. Burr's love of nature, in lieu of cut flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Arbor Day Foundation - Trees in Memory program (https://shop.arborday.org/trees-in-memory
).
In the alternative, memorials may be made to the Douglas Mill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1925 Douglas Mill Road, Chesterfield, SC 29709.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Regency Southern Care Hospice, especially Nurse Beverly.
