PAGELAND – Lucille Terry, 89, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Otis James Catoe and Lucy Lynn Catoe. She was married to the late Jack Terry.

Survivors include daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Terry of Pageland; sister, Peggy Quillen of Snow Hill, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland, officiated by Pastor Jonathan Cox, with entombment in the cemetery's mausoleum.

The family received friends from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland.

Memorials may be made to Regency Southern Care Hospice, c/o Grace Hospice Foundation, 205 E. Main St., Chesterfield, SC 29709.

