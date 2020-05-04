PAGELAND – Lucy Estelle Jordan Plyler, 93, died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Raymond and Carrie Price Jordan. She was married to the late Billy Plyler.
Survivors include sons, Roger J. "Wedge" Plyler and Stephen Randall Plyler, both of Pageland; daughter, Gail Plyler Harper of Garden City; brother, Clarence Jordan of Pageland; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
People signed the register book and paid respects from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Baumgartner Funeral Home.
Graveside services were 4 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Carl Ritter.
Memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Building Fund, 647 Zion Church Road, Pageland, SC 29728.
Published in Progressive Journal on May 5, 2020