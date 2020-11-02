PAGELAND – Margaret Richardson Joynes, 69, of Pageland died peacefully in her home on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.
Margaret was born on Aug. 4, 1951, in Monroe, N.C., to the late Mary and Herman Richardson. She was married Ronald Joynes in 1989. The Joynes moved to Pageland, where they assumed ownership and carried on the legacy of the Richardson family residential rental business. Margaret was an incredibly loving wife, caring mother and devoted grandmother.
Margaret was known to many as "Grandmother," as she cared for and treated everyone as family. She cherished time with her loved ones, especially when they would all travel to camp together at bluegrass festivals. Like her mother, she enjoyed the mountains, being outdoors and tending to her beautiful flowerbeds. Margaret was a free spirit, who made each day fun and exciting.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Ronald Joynes of Pageland; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle (David) Melton of Pageland; daughter and son-in-law, Malinda (Mark) Newton of Pageland; daughter and son-in-law, Kim (Dean) Faile of Jefferson; her sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne (Donnie) Laney of Troy, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Doug (Rosie) Richardson of Pageland; brother, Robert Richardson of Concord, N.C.; granddaughter, Maghan Knight of Charlotte; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Monica (Dustin) Puckett of Monroe; granddaughter, Joleigh Middleton of Pageland; grandson, Shane Middleton of Pageland, and her great-granddaughter, Sawyer Puckett of Monroe.
Those wishing to pay respects to Margaret and sign the register book, were welcome to stop by Baumgartner Funeral Home from 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Oct. 26.
The family invited other friends and family to join them in a graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland, with Pastor Tim Helms officiating. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland. Due to the government-mandated, COVID-19 restrictions, it was asked social distancing was practiced at all times. The family would like to thank all who attended the service for wearing a face covering.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hornsboro Baptist Church, C/O Building Fund, P.O. Box 173, Pageland, SC 29728.
