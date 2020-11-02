1/1
Margaret (Richardson) Joynes
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAGELAND – Margaret Richardson Joynes, 69, of Pageland died peacefully in her home on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.
Margaret was born on Aug. 4, 1951, in Monroe, N.C., to the late Mary and Herman Richardson. She was married Ronald Joynes in 1989. The Joynes moved to Pageland, where they assumed ownership and carried on the legacy of the Richardson family residential rental business. Margaret was an incredibly loving wife, caring mother and devoted grandmother.
Margaret was known to many as "Grandmother," as she cared for and treated everyone as family. She cherished time with her loved ones, especially when they would all travel to camp together at bluegrass festivals. Like her mother, she enjoyed the mountains, being outdoors and tending to her beautiful flowerbeds. Margaret was a free spirit, who made each day fun and exciting.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Ronald Joynes of Pageland; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle (David) Melton of Pageland; daughter and son-in-law, Malinda (Mark) Newton of Pageland; daughter and son-in-law, Kim (Dean) Faile of Jefferson; her sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne (Donnie) Laney of Troy, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Doug (Rosie) Richardson of Pageland; brother, Robert Richardson of Concord, N.C.; granddaughter, Maghan Knight of Charlotte; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Monica (Dustin) Puckett of Monroe; granddaughter, Joleigh Middleton of Pageland; grandson, Shane Middleton of Pageland, and her great-granddaughter, Sawyer Puckett of Monroe.
Those wishing to pay respects to Margaret and sign the register book, were welcome to stop by Baumgartner Funeral Home from 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Oct. 26.
The family invited other friends and family to join them in a graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland, with Pastor Tim Helms officiating. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland. Due to the government-mandated, COVID-19 restrictions, it was asked social distancing was practiced at all times. The family would like to thank all who attended the service for wearing a face covering.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hornsboro Baptist Church, C/O Building Fund, P.O. Box 173, Pageland, SC 29728.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the Joynes Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Progressive Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baumgartner Funeral Home - Pageland
708 W. McGregor Street
Pageland, SC 29728
(843) 672-6131
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved