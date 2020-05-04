JEFFERSON – Marion J. Simmons Curtis, 84, of Jefferson passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Monroe, N.C., while surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Marion J. Simmons Curtis was born on June 13, 1935, in Lansing, Mich., to the late Leo Simmons and Katherine Spinny.
Marion is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Curtis Sr.; one son, Ralph Curtis Jr.; and her brother, Richard Simmons.
She was a God fearing woman that was a member of Pageland Rose Memorial of the Nazarene Church. She loved to spend time with her family and she liked all kinds of purple flowers.
Mrs. Curtis is survived by her sons, Richard Curtis (Callie), Billy Curtis and Jason Curtis (Alicia); daughter, Kathy Schember (Roger); sister, Ruth Hyatt (Jim); 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter, Ella Deas; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
People may come by Baumgartner Funeral Home from 2-5 p.m. Monday, April 27, to sign the register book and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pageland Rose Memorial of the Nazarene Church, P.O. Box 275, Pageland, SC 29728.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland (www.baumgartnerfh.com) is assisting the Curtis family.
Published in Progressive Journal on May 5, 2020