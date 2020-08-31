1/
Martha Henrietta (Huntley) Kearns
Martha Henrietta Huntley Kearns, 66, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Hall and June McCain Huntley. She was married to Ronnie Kearns.
Survivors include her husband of the home; son, Jamie Hinson of Monroe, N.C.; stepson, Jason Kearns of Mt. Croghan; daughter, Julie Hinson of Charlotte; brothers, George Huntley of Alton, N.C., Tim Huntley of Badin, N.C., and Jimmy Huntley and Todd Huntley, both of Monroe; sister, Clara McGee of Monroe; and six grandchildren.
Services were 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Providence Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Roger Wall and Dr. Ernest Winburn, with burial at the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the church.
Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 232 Providence Church Road, Pageland, SC 29728.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield is in charge.

Published in Progressive Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home
318 E. Main St.
Chesterfield, SC 29709
843-623-2449
