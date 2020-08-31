Rev. Michael Anthony Webber died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
He was a son of the late Rev. George Taylor and Evangelist Ollie Smith. He was married to Tara Webber.
Survivors include his wife, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, children, godparents, nieces, nephews and a grandchild affectionately known as "grandbaby."
Services were 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at King Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Ledbetter, with interment at Williams Cemetery.
Published in Progressive Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.