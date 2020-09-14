PAGELAND – Mildred Moore-Edgeworth, 79, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Albert and Gussie Bowman-Mills. She was first married to the late Rev. Jesse L. Moore Sr., and later to the late Jesse E. Edgeworth.

Survivors include children, Jesse L. Moore Jr. and Tryna R. Moore; brothers, Arthur Mills Jr. and Carl Mills; and sisters, Hester Berry and Zenobia Mitchell.

Services were 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Pageland, officiated by the Rev. Daron Robinson, pastor, and the Rev. Marcus Bell, eulogist, with burial in the church cemetery.

King Funeral Home was in charge.

