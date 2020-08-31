WEST COLUMBIA – Quay Jordan, 90, of West Columbia, formerly of Pageland, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Still Hopes in West Columbia.
Mrs. Jordan was born on May 23, 1930, in Pageland to the late George Rufus Mills and Lela Carrie Mills. She was a long time member of Providence Baptist Church in Pageland. Quay was the owner and operator of Pageland Oil Company and worked for Lynches River Electric Cooperative for over 20 years. Quay was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed going on adventurous trips. Quay's interest in others was something you could always count on and it defined her character. She was rock solid, straightforward, energetic and caring throughout her life. Quay lived by the values of hard work and perseverance.
She is predeceased by her husband, Robert M. Jordan; son, Robert Maurice "Robby" Jordan Jr.; and nine brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Jordan is survived by her daughter, Beth Jordan McCorkle (Phillip) of Columbia; grandsons, Robert Seth Jordan of Charlotte and Joseph "Joey" Phillip McCorkle Jr. of Walterboro; granddaughter, Kelly McCorkle Schweers (Diedrich) of Georgetown; and daughter-in-law, Tracy Jordan Anderson of Charlotte.
The visitation and celebration of life graveside service for Mr. Jordan has been delayed and will be announced by Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 232 Providence Church Road, Pageland, SC 29728; or Still Hopes, One Still Hopes Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland (www.baumgartnerfh.com
) is assisting the Jordan family.