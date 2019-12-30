Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baumgartner Funeral Home - Pageland 708 W. McGregor Street Pageland , SC 29728 (843)-672-6131 Send Flowers Obituary

PAGELAND – Mr. Randy Gene Deese, 60, of Pageland passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Monroe, N.C., surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Randy Deese was born on June 11, 1959, in Monroe to Genne Lee Deese and Dianne Hartis Deese.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter Raffaldt and Annie Raffaldt; maternal grandparents, Walter Hartis and Marrie Hartis; and many nieces and nephews.

Randy was a member of First Baptist Church of Pageland, where he showed his love for children as an Awana Leader for many years. He was a workaholic and enjoyed going out to eat at different restaurants around town and in Monroe. He loved to watch college football and was an avid Gamecocks fan. Randy was a manager of the football team during his high school years and was loved by all of his coaches. He graduated from Central High School and drove a school bus for about three years.

Mr. Deese is survived by his parents, Genne Lee "Gent" Deese and Dianne H. Deese of Pageland; brother, Ricky Deese (Lorie) of Mt. Croghan; sister, Lynn Albertson (Kenny) of Marshville, N.C.; nieces, Erica O'Neal (Taylor) of Marshville and Brittany Deese Wright of Pageland; nephews, Nick Deese of Hartsville and Jonathan Albertson of Marshville; great-nieces, Carleigh Wright and Mia Funderburk, both of Pageland; great-nephew, Mason Albertson of Marshville; and numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Baumgartner Funeral Home, 708 W. McGregor St., Pageland, SC 29728.

A celebration of life funeral service is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at First Baptist Church of Pageland, 203 W. Pigg St., Pageland, SC 29728, with Dr. Joel Dale presiding. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland.

