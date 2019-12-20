Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Dr. Richard J. Gardner. View Sign Service Information Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home 318 E. Main St. Chesterfield , SC 29709 (843)-623-2449 Send Flowers Obituary

McBEE – The Rev. Dr. Richard J. Gardner, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, with his family by his side.

A service of worship to God and thanksgiving for Dr. Gardner's life was 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Spring Branch Baptist Church by his pastor, the Rev. Buddy Amerson and Dr. Wayne Williams, with burial to follow in the McBee Cemetery.

The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home, and at other times at the home.

Dr. Gardner was born Nov. 8, 1936, in Hartsville, the son of the late Richard Jefferson and Catherine Lucas Gardner.

A 1954 graduate of Bishopville High School, he went on to attain his business degree from Coker College and his Doctorate of Theology from International Theological Seminary. Dr. Gardner served in the South Carolina Army National Guard for 14 years, achieving the rank of captain. He was a faithful member of Spring Branch Baptist Church.

In 1963, Dr. Gardner gave his heart to the Lord in salvation and the following year surrendered to the call of God on his life to preach the gospel. He pastored many local churches in his early ministry before being led of God into full-time missions. In 1980, Dr. Gardner and his family accepted the call to serve as missionaries to the Commonwealth of Virginia. He faithfully served in that capacity until returning to Chesterfield County in 1990 to accept the position of executive director of the Good Samaritan Colony in Ruby, where he would serve until his retirement in 2015.

A man of faith and family, Dr. Gardner enjoyed serving the Lord alongside his family. He was blessed to have the distinct honor of baptizing each of his children and grandchildren and officiating each of his children's wedding ceremonies. He was affectionately known to his family as "Daddy G," and will always be remembered for his love of helping others and his quick wit and humorous personality.

A true outdoorsman, Dr. Gardner also enjoyed farming, gardening and raising animals. He was an avid Clemson Tigers fan and enjoyed traveling with his family.

In addition to his parents, Dr. Gardner was also preceded in death by a sister, Cappie Baskin; and brothers-in-law, Emsley Baskin and Gerald Stover.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Marie Gardner of the home; children, Cathy (Rev. Mark) Phillips and Michelle (Mitchell) Raynor, both of Ruby, Richard (Tammy) Gardner, Jr. of Lancaster and Tricia (Wendell) Parnell of Hartsville; grandchildren, Kyle (Katherine) Phillips, Grace (Jayson) Steven, Anna Marie Raynor, Meghan Raynor, Jackson Raynor, James Gardner and Emily Gardner; sister, Linda Stover of Columbia; and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Regency SouthernCare Hospice of Chesterfield for their ministry, love and support to Dr. Gardner and their family.

Memorials may be made to Spring Branch Baptist Church, 5106 Middendorf Road, Hartsville, SC 29550; or to the Good Samaritan Colony, P.O. Box 38, Ruby, SC 29741.

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. (John 3:16)

