Ms. Rita Scoggins Horton, 65, passed away March 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Rita was born in Bluefield, W.Va., on March 2, 1955, to the late Marvin and Etta Scoggins.

Rita loved and was loved very much. She was vibrant and enjoyed taking care of others. She cooked better than anyone and loved to feed others and have get-togethers. She included others who may not have been family but quickly became part of her adopted family. She sparkled with love when she was with her grandchildren and other family members. She enjoyed raising horses and dogs in her spare time when she was not working or raising her two girls.

A visitation was held from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the South Pointe Fellowship Gymnasium in Pageland.

A graveside service to celebrate her life was held following the service beginning at 4 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lillian Marie Astalos (David) and Jennifer H. Anderson (Dennis); grandchildren, Kaitlin Grace Astalos, John Clay Astalos, Christine Paige Anderson and Dennis Lee Anderson II; brothers, Jim Scoggins (Jeannie) and David Scoggins (Amanda), sister-in-law, Beverly Scoggins; honorary sister, Resa Picolet; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in passing by her husband of 46 years, Dr. Ronald Gene Horton; and sister, Janice Scoggins.

Published in Progressive Journal on Mar. 19, 2020

