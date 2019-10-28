PAGELAND – Robert "Bobby" Frank Hendrix Sr., 79, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
He was the son of the late Palmer Hendrix and Ethel Evans Hendrix, and was married to Sylvia Mills Hendrix of Pageland.
Survivors include wife; sons, Robbie (Jean) Hendrix and David (Dale) Hendrix, all of Pageland; daughters, Shelia (Rodney) Ratliff of Marshville, N.C., Michelle (Jimmie) Rivers of Mt. Croghan and Susan (Doug) Rorie of Pageland; brothers, Rick (Bonnie) Hendrix of Pageland and Anthony (Paulette) Hendrix of Kershaw; sisters, Evelyn Lewis of Pageland, Lois Brewer of Spartanburg and Betty Ingram of Jefferson; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Services were 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Providence Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Roger Wall. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Providence Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, c/o Bus Fund, 232 Providence Church Road, Pageland, SC 29728; or Regency Southern Care Hospice, Attn: Grace Hospice Foundation, 205 E. Main St., Chesterfield, SC 29709.
Baumgartner Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Progressive Journal on Oct. 29, 2019