DUNCAN – Rev. Robert "Bob" Lee Deaton, 87, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

He was the son of the late Robert Chalmers Deaton and late Anita Usher Deaton-Austin of Pageland. He was married to Phyllis Watts Deaton.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Lea Ann Skinner of Woodruff; son, Robert Todd Deaton of Greer; and three grandchildren.

Graveside services were 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at First Baptist Church of Pageland, conducted by Drs. Dale Roach and Joel Dale, with burial in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 790 Highway 417, Moore, SC, 29369; or to the church of one's choice.

Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland was in charge.

