Robert Louis Smith, 87, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
He was the son of the late Edward and Pauline Miller Smith.
Survivors include a son, Robert Louis Smith Jr. of Washington, D.C.; brothers, Nathaniel Smith of Washington, D.C., and John Porter Smith of Jefferson; and sisters, Ina Mae Sowell and Addie Jones, both of Jefferson.
Services were 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at King Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Willie M. Cannon.
Published in Progressive Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.