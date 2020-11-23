1/
Robert Louis Smith
Robert Louis Smith, 87, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
He was the son of the late Edward and Pauline Miller Smith.
Survivors include a son, Robert Louis Smith Jr. of Washington, D.C.; brothers, Nathaniel Smith of Washington, D.C., and John Porter Smith of Jefferson; and sisters, Ina Mae Sowell and Addie Jones, both of Jefferson.
Services were 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at King Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Willie M. Cannon.

Published in Progressive Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
