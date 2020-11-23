Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Louis Smith, 87, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

He was the son of the late Edward and Pauline Miller Smith.

Survivors include a son, Robert Louis Smith Jr. of Washington, D.C.; brothers, Nathaniel Smith of Washington, D.C., and John Porter Smith of Jefferson; and sisters, Ina Mae Sowell and Addie Jones, both of Jefferson.

Services were 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at King Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Willie M. Cannon.

