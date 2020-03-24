RUBY – Roberta Hancock Shaw, 80, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Julius Benjamin "Ben" and Vinnie Elizabeth "Liz" Gulledge Hancock. She was married to the late James P. "Buddy" Shaw.
Survivors include children, Robbie Shaw and Beth Stepp, both of Ruby; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Services were 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, from the chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. David Roscoe, Nathan Gardner and Brent Taylor, with burial in Mt. Croghan Memorial Park.
The family greeted friends from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter, 467 Goodale Road, Chesterfield, SC 29709; or to a .
Published in Progressive Journal on Mar. 25, 2020