She was a daughter of the late Peter Claude and Allie Elizabeth Adams Rayfield. She was married to the late Jack E. Outen.

Survivors include daughters, Jackie Hartman of Jefferson and Nancy Plyler of Monroe, N.C.; and three grandchildren.

Due to the current restrictions in place, the family held a private funeral service. The public was invited to join the services via Facebook live on the Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home Facebook page or

Virtual visitation was 3:45 p.m. Sunday, March 29, online, with the memorial DVD playing until 4 p.m. Services were officiated by Dr. Roger Wall, with burial at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

