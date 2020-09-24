1/
Sherry Ann (Todd) Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEFFERSON – Sherry Ann Todd Hall, 62, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
She was a daughter of Bryce Todd and the late Sallie Ann Jenkins Todd. She was married to Abbie Hall.
Survivors include her husband of the home; children, Angella Gainey and Melissa Ellis, both of Jefferson, and Johnny Daniel Gainey of Conway; her father of Conway; brother, Johnny Wayne Todd of Jefferson; nine grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
Services were 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Calvary Baptist Church, officiated by Brent Taylor, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family greeted friends from noon-1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Cir #100, Columbia, SC 29210; or to Calvary Baptist Church, c/o Margaret Simpson, 2567 Johnson Road, Jefferson, SC 29718.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield was in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Progressive Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home
318 E. Main St.
Chesterfield, SC 29709
843-623-2449
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved