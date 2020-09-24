JEFFERSON – Sherry Ann Todd Hall, 62, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
She was a daughter of Bryce Todd and the late Sallie Ann Jenkins Todd. She was married to Abbie Hall.
Survivors include her husband of the home; children, Angella Gainey and Melissa Ellis, both of Jefferson, and Johnny Daniel Gainey of Conway; her father of Conway; brother, Johnny Wayne Todd of Jefferson; nine grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.
Services were 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Calvary Baptist Church, officiated by Brent Taylor, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family greeted friends from noon-1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 200 Center Point Cir #100, Columbia, SC 29210; or to Calvary Baptist Church, c/o Margaret Simpson, 2567 Johnson Road, Jefferson, SC 29718.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield was in charge.