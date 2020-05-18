PAGELAND – Sybil Lynn Hubbard, 65, died Sunday, May 10, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Curtis E. Lemmond and Mary E. Hartis Lemmond. She was married to Jeffery Hubbard.
Survivors include her husband of Pageland; son, Charles Hubbard of Anderson; daughter, Elizabeth Meacham of Madison, Ala.; sisters, Rhonda Robinson of Marshville, N.C., Laura DeAngelo of Stanley, N.C., and Phyllis Steen of Indian Land; two grandsons; and a great-grandson.
Private cremation arrangements, as per family request.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland is in charge.
Published in Progressive Journal on May 19, 2020