Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Lawson Wallace. View Sign Service Information Baumgartner Funeral Home - Pageland 708 W. McGregor Street Pageland , SC 29728 (843)-672-6131 Send Flowers Obituary

MOUNT CROGHAN – Mr. Tommy Lawson Wallace, 61, of Mount Croghan passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Monroe, N.C.

Mr. Tommy Wallace was born on April 18, 1958, in Pageland to the late Redford Wallace and Sadie McClain Wallace.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Wallace; his brother, Jimmy Wallace and Tiny Wallace; sister, Dorothy Wallace; great-granddaughter, Natalie Atkinson; grandson, Levi Joplin; and stepfather, Billy Jordan and his son-in-law, Celso Barbosa.

Mr. Wallace was employed by Chesterfield Yarn Mill. Mr. Wallace had a love for the outdoors. He liked to ride on his tractor, go fishing and loved to garden. He was very outgoing and always liked to talk to people.

Mr. Wallace is survived by his wife, Martha Roberts Wallace of Mount Croghan; sons, Tommy L. Wallace Jr. (Dana) and Todd Wallace (Shirley), both of Mount Croghan; stepson, Jimmy W. Self Jr. of Columbia; daughters, Patty Barbosa and Tammy Walters (Rex), both of Mount Croghan; stepdaughter, Sherri Joplin of Kershaw; brothers, Joe Wallace of Jefferson and Jeffrey Wallace of Pageland; sisters, Billie Jean Albright of Pageland and Barbara Ann Jackson of Florence; 19 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his fur baby, Hard Rock.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Baumgartner Funeral Home, 708 W. McGregor St., Pageland, SC 29728.

A celebration of life graveside service was held at noon Monday, Dec. 16, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Jefferson, with Pastor David Sanders presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006; or , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.

Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland ( MOUNT CROGHAN – Mr. Tommy Lawson Wallace, 61, of Mount Croghan passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Monroe, N.C.Mr. Tommy Wallace was born on April 18, 1958, in Pageland to the late Redford Wallace and Sadie McClain Wallace.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Wallace; his brother, Jimmy Wallace and Tiny Wallace; sister, Dorothy Wallace; great-granddaughter, Natalie Atkinson; grandson, Levi Joplin; and stepfather, Billy Jordan and his son-in-law, Celso Barbosa.Mr. Wallace was employed by Chesterfield Yarn Mill. Mr. Wallace had a love for the outdoors. He liked to ride on his tractor, go fishing and loved to garden. He was very outgoing and always liked to talk to people.Mr. Wallace is survived by his wife, Martha Roberts Wallace of Mount Croghan; sons, Tommy L. Wallace Jr. (Dana) and Todd Wallace (Shirley), both of Mount Croghan; stepson, Jimmy W. Self Jr. of Columbia; daughters, Patty Barbosa and Tammy Walters (Rex), both of Mount Croghan; stepdaughter, Sherri Joplin of Kershaw; brothers, Joe Wallace of Jefferson and Jeffrey Wallace of Pageland; sisters, Billie Jean Albright of Pageland and Barbara Ann Jackson of Florence; 19 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his fur baby, Hard Rock.The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Baumgartner Funeral Home, 708 W. McGregor St., Pageland, SC 29728.A celebration of life graveside service was held at noon Monday, Dec. 16, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Jefferson, with Pastor David Sanders presiding.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006; or , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland ( www.baumgartnerfh.com ) is assisting the Wallace family. Published in Progressive Journal on Dec. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Progressive Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.