CHARLOTTE – Tracy L. Anderson, 55, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Formerly of Pageland, she was a daughter of the late William H. Laney and Frankie Leigh Evans Laney. She was married to Jim Anderson.
Survivors include her husband of Charlotte; sons, Robert Seth Jordan and Benjamin Laney Anderson, both of Charlotte; and brother, William G. Laney of Pageland.
Services were noon Friday, Oct. 2, at Liberty Hill Baptist Church in Pageland, officiated by Pastor Mack Mullis, with burial in the church cemetery.
Family and friends were invited to sign the register book from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Baumgartner Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Liberty Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 309, Pageland, SC, 29728.

Published in Progressive Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
