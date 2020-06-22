WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Vonnie Sue Evans Smith, 84, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by her three children at Forsyth Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Born in Pageland, Sue was the daughter of the late Lawson Parnell and Mary Magdalene Evans. She was first married to the late Roy Smith and then to the late Wade Jenkins.
Survivors include sisters, Nancy Wellborn of Mt. Laurel, N.J., and Anita Mills of Pageland; daughter, Cynthia Stirne; sons, Steven Smith and David VonderBurg; and blessed with seven grandchildren.
Graveside services, extended family only due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association in the name of Sue Evans Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Born in Pageland, Sue was the daughter of the late Lawson Parnell and Mary Magdalene Evans. She was first married to the late Roy Smith and then to the late Wade Jenkins.
Survivors include sisters, Nancy Wellborn of Mt. Laurel, N.J., and Anita Mills of Pageland; daughter, Cynthia Stirne; sons, Steven Smith and David VonderBurg; and blessed with seven grandchildren.
Graveside services, extended family only due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association in the name of Sue Evans Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Progressive Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.