Vonnie Sue (Evans) Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Vonnie Sue Evans Smith, 84, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by her three children at Forsyth Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Born in Pageland, Sue was the daughter of the late Lawson Parnell and Mary Magdalene Evans. She was first married to the late Roy Smith and then to the late Wade Jenkins.
Survivors include sisters, Nancy Wellborn of Mt. Laurel, N.J., and Anita Mills of Pageland; daughter, Cynthia Stirne; sons, Steven Smith and David VonderBurg; and blessed with seven grandchildren. 
Graveside services, extended family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. 
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association in the name of Sue Evans Smith. 
Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Progressive Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 765-8181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved