McGAHEYSVILLE, Va. – William Keith Griffin Jr., 62, of McGaheysville died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1958, in Monroe, N.C.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Keith Griffin Sr.; his daughter, Mandy Griffin; and grandparents, Fred and Georgia Griffin and Jim and Ruby Hutchinson.
Mr. Griffin was the ultimate family man. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his grandson, Nate, building with LEGO, picking on family and friends and making them laugh while telling stories. He retired from the poultry industry, specifically turkeys, and was a proud Mason and Republican. He loved watching television, NASCAR races, collecting watches and knives, working on the computer, and loved being a husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy R. Griffin; his mother, Linda Bridges and her husband, Charles; his daughter, Stacey Moore and her husband, Kevin; his son, Keith Griffin and his wife, Morgan; grandchildren, Nate McCoy, Abbie McCoy and Hank Moore; his sister, Lisa Gibson and her husband, Rick; niece, Heather Spark and her husband, Kyle, his mother-in-law, Ann Austin; and his fur baby, Holly.
A memorial service for his Virginia family and friends will be held at a later date in Harrisonburg.
A celebration of life graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland, with Dr. Roger Wall officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland.
The family welcomed everyone to visit Baumgartner Funeral Home from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, to sign the register book and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Griffin would appreciate a vote for the Republican candidates, spending some time with your family or a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034.
Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com
) is assisting the Griffin family.