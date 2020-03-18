MONROE – William Mitchell "Micky" Maples, 78, of Monroe passed away on March 3, 2020.
He was born in Pageland on Feb. 14, 1942. He proudly served his country with the Air Force as an Airman First Class. Micky was the program director for the heating, air conditioning and refrigeration program at CPCC and took over a program that was in the beginning stages. He was responsible for training and encouraging many technicians over the years and numerous of the Charlotte area HVACR companies were developed with Micky's training and help.
He was a longtime member of Providence Baptist Church in Pageland and was also affiliated with Lanes Creek VFD.
Micky is predeceased by his parents, Wilbert and Aileene Maples; sister, Nancy Moser; and brothers, Bill Maples and Jerry Maples.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Virginia Maples; daughters, Ginger (Olen) Rice and Heather (Chris) Buchanan; granddaughter, Ashley Rice; and brother, Ronnie Maples.
Services were held on March 4 at Providence Baptist Church.
Published in Progressive Journal on Mar. 19, 2020