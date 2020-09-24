Or Copy this URL to Share

William "BeltMan" Thomas Nicholson, 70, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

He was a son of the late Alma Nicholson and the late Jerome Johnson.

Survivors include a brother, Michael Nicholson of Bunn, N.C.; sister, Argentina Nicholson of the home; adopted daughter, Eva Mae Harper of McBee; and a granddaughter.

Services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at King Funeral Home in Pageland, officiated by the Rev. Louis Blakeney, with interment at National Cemetery in Columbia.

