William Thomas "BeltMan" Nicholson
William "BeltMan" Thomas Nicholson, 70, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
He was a son of the late Alma Nicholson and the late Jerome Johnson.
Survivors include a brother, Michael Nicholson of Bunn, N.C.; sister, Argentina Nicholson of the home; adopted daughter, Eva Mae Harper of McBee; and a granddaughter.
Services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at King Funeral Home in Pageland, officiated by the Rev. Louis Blakeney, with interment at National Cemetery in Columbia.

Published in Progressive Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
