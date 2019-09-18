|
Adolf was born on April 21, 1942, the first of four children born to Joseph Adolf Hagmann and Lucie Alice Aeby of St-Imier, Switzerland. Born and raised on a mountain farm, Adolf developed a strong love for animals and nature. As a mountain boy, he was an avid and talented skier, and won many competitions. He attended and graduated from agricultural school before working with his Dad on the family farm. Some of his best memories were from his military service in the Swiss Army, as a motorcycle courier. Adolf met his sweetheart, Ruth Ehrensperger, in 1965, and they were married on May 6th, 1967. Their union was blessed with three children; Irene, Edmond and Florian. At Ruth's suggestion, Adolf came to visit farms in Canada and was so amazed by the country that he made the decision to immigrate. They settled in St-Denis, Quebec in 1976, and spent many years raising their family on a dairy farm. In 1982, Adolf made the most important decision of his life, giving his heart to the Lord Jesus Christ and becoming a Christian. In 2002, Adolf and Ruth moved to western Canada, settling in Birch Hills, Saskatchewan to be near their sons. Although there was a bit of a language barrier, it was still easy for people to see Adolf's friendly personality, and the lively twinkle in his eye. He had such a tender heart and was a very compassionate man: he would shed tears of sorrow or joy upon hearing of other people's hardships or blessings. Growing up in Europe, in early childhood Adolf witnessed the horrific aftermath of World War II and was impacted for life. He was not wasteful, and had a very strong work ethic. You would be hard pressed to find many people who worked as hard and faithfully as Adolf did. He was not scared of a challenge, that is for sure. Adolf was truly devoted to his family and lived his life to help them. He was there to celebrate the best of times, or to assist in times of need. Adolf went to be with His Lord and Saviour on September 13, 2019 following a tragic accident. He will be missed, loved and never forgotten by his family. It is hard to imagine life without him. Adolf`s legacy is his family whom he loved so dearly. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth; his three children: Irene, Edmond (Leah) and Florian (Sharon); his grandchildren: Myriam (Daniel) Siller, Nadia (Jeremy) Helm, and Elyes Soualmi; sha (David) Garrett and Caleb (Miryam) Hagmann; Daniel, Emmalyn, Matthieu, Jeremy and David Hagmann; his great-grandchildren: Lydie, Natalie and Esmee Siller; Liam Helm; Lilyanna and Hannah Garrett. Adolf was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Adolf and Lucie; his sister Marguerite Tschan; and his grandson Patrick Hagmann. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Weldon Christian Tabernacle, Weldon, Saskatchewan, with Reverend Paul Derksen officiating. Interment will take place at the St-Saviour Cemetery, Birch Hills following the service. We cordially invite you for lunch and fellowship at the Birch Hills Civic Centre following the interment. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks for all the love expressed through the many acts of kindness, and the prayers that went up on our behalf. We would also like to sincerely thank the Birch Hills community, the RCMP and first responders for their help and compassion following the accident. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial has been established for the Weldon Christian Tabernacle India Missionary Fund. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca. 306.763.8488.
Adolf est né le 21 avril 1942. Il est l'aîné de quatre enfants nés à Joseph Adolf Hagmann et Lucie Alice Aeby de St-Imier, Suisse. Ayant grandi sur une ferme en montagne, Adolf a développé une grande passion pour les animaux et la nature. Montagnard, il était très doué en ski et a gagné de nombreuses compétitions. Il a complété son éducation à l'école d'agriculture avant de travailler avec son père sur la ferme familiale. Il a toujours gardé un très bon souvenir de son temps passé au service militaire dans l'armée Suisse en tant que messager en moto. Adolf a rencontré l'amour de sa vie, Ruth Ehrensperger, en 1965 et ils furent mariés le 6 mai 1967. Il naquit trois enfants de leur union: Irène, Edmond et Florian. A la suggestion de Ruth, Adolf alla au Canada pour y visiter des fermes. Il fut très impressionné et pris la décision d'immigrer dans ce pays. En 1967, ils se sont installés sur une ferme laitière à St-Denis-sur-Richelieu, Québec. Ils y vécurent de nombreuses années et y ont élevé leurs trois enfants. En 1982, Adolf prit la décision la plus importante de sa vie: celle de devenir un chrétien en donnant son coeur au Seigneur Jésus Christ. En 2002, Adolf et Ruth ont déménagé dans l'ouest canadien. Ils se sont installés à Birch Hills, Saskatchewan, afin de vivre près de leurs fils. Malgré les obstacles linguistiques, il était facile à tous de reconnaître la personnalité amicale d'Adolf et d'identifier l'étincelle de vie dans ses yeux. Il avait un grand cœur: il était rempli de compassion et avait les larmes faciles en entendant les joies ou les difficultés d'autrui. Lors de son enfance vécue en Europe, Adolf fut témoin des difficultés de vie qui suivirent la seconde guerre mondiale. Cela le marqua. Il ne gaspillait rien et avait une éthique de travail incomparable. Nous pourrions difficilement trouver quelqu'un sachant travailler aussi fort et aussi assidûment que lui. Il n'avait pas peur de mettre la main à la pâte. Adolf était dévoué à sa famille et vivait réellement sa vie pour l'aider. Il était là pour célébrer les meilleurs moments ou pour assister en temps de besoin. Adolf nous a quitté pour rejoindre son Seigneur et Sauveur le 13 septembre 2019 après un accident tragique. Il sera toujours aimé et ne sera jamais oublié par sa famille. Il est très difficile d'imaginer une vie sans lui. L'héritage d'Adolf est sa famille qu'il aimait tant. Il est survécu par son épouse de 51 années, Ruth; ses trois enfants: Irène, Edmond (Leah) et Florian (Sharon); ses petits-enfants: Myriam (Daniel) Siller, Nadia (Jeremy) Helm, et Elyes Soualmi; Isha (David) Garrett and Caleb (Miryam) Hagmann; Daniel, Emmalyn, Matthieu, Jeremy and David Hagmann; ses arrières-petits-enfants: Lydie, Natalie et Esmée Siller; Liam Helm; Lilyanna et Hannah Garrett. Adolf fut prédécédé par ses parents, Joseph Adolf et Lucie; sa soeur Marguerite Tschan; et son petit-fils Patrick Hagmann. Un service funéraire aura lieu samedi le 21 septembre 2019 au Weldon Christian Tabernacle, à Weldon en Saskatchewan. Ensuite, l'enterrement aura lieu au cimetière St-Savior à Birch Hills, Saskatchewan. Révérend Paul Derksen sera l'officier des cérémonies funèbres. Finalement, un dîner sera servi au centre civique de Birch Hills. Vous êtes tous cordialement invités à nous rejoindre à chacun de ces événements. Nous tenons également à vous remercier du fond du coeur pour les nombreux actes de gentillesse et pour les prières prononcées pour les survivants au décès. Nous voulons également remercier les membres de la GRC et les premiers répondants pour leur aide et leur compassion suite à l'accident. Au lieu de fleurs, un Mémorial a été établi en vue de soutenir le fond missionnaire pour l'Inde au Weldon Christian Tabernacle.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Sept. 18, 2019