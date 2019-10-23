Home

Saskatoon Funeral Home
338 4th Avenue North
Saskatoon, SK S7K 2L7
(306) 244-5577
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Saskatoon Funeral Home
338 4th Avenue North
Saskatoon, SK S7K 2L7
Alberta Celestine Pollard


1933 - 2019
Alberta Celestine Pollard Notice
It is with sadness that the family announces the death of Alberta Pollard occurred in Saskatoon on Monday, October 21, 2019. Funeral Services will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Saskatoon Funeral Home followed by a reception at the Edwards Family Centre. In lieu of flowers the memorial donations may be made to a of the Canadian Cancer Society. A full obituary will be carried in a future edition of this newspaper. Arrangements have been entrusted to Saskatoon Funeral Home 306-244-5577
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
