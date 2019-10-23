|
|
It is with sadness that the family announces the death of Alberta Pollard occurred in Saskatoon on Monday, October 21, 2019. Funeral Services will take place on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Saskatoon Funeral Home followed by a reception at the Edwards Family Centre. In lieu of flowers the memorial donations may be made to a of the Canadian Cancer Society. A full obituary will be carried in a future edition of this newspaper. Arrangements have been entrusted to Saskatoon Funeral Home 306-244-5577
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Oct. 23, 2019