Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. Uncle Alex as we knew him was a kind and gentle man. I remember them coming out to the farm in Shipman and being dressed up to the nines. He was so soft spoken and when I saw him in Prince Albert always got a hug and a visit. The last time I saw him he was coffeing with his friends. Always asked how my husband was doing farming. He was a friend to all who knew him. Hugs and prayers to all of you.

Elaine (Basaraba) McLean and Family. I am the late Paul and Mary Basaraba's daughter

