Alice Cusitar was born on Tuesday, June 23, 1936, in Honeymoon, SK, and passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020, in Prince Albert, SK, at the age of 83 years. She married on May 18, 1957 to Harvey Cusitar. Alice had worked at the Cec Corrigal Ladies Wear, and then began working at the Prince Albert Daily Herald, where she stayed until her retirement. Left to cherish Alice's memory are her daughter, Shirley Brook (Brian Gunnlaugson); her grandsons, Curtis Brook, Brett Smith (Samantha Smith); her granddaughter, Desirae Brook; her great-grandsons, Tyshawn Simpso, Caleb Brook; Her great-granddaughters, Hayley Smith, Teegan Smith; her sisters, Vera Atkinson (John Reid), Nadia (John) Nykiforuk; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Harvey Cusitar; her parents, Fred and Mary Paskaruk; and her parents-in-law, George and Margaret Cusitar. The Funeral Service for Alice will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. George's Anglican Church, 1104 4 Street East, Prince Albert, SK, Reverend Eyad Ajji officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, family and friends may view the Funeral Service at https://distantlink.com/DLM56.html
: the password is Arbor2020. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Anglican Cemetery, in Prince Albert, SK. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director.