Allan Roy Mitchell, late of Birch Hills, SK, passed away on May 2, 2019, at the age of 71 years. Allan was born in Birch Hills, SK on May 28, 1947, where he grew up and attended almost all of his grade school. Allan then moved on to attend his Grade 12 year at LCBI in Outlook, SK. From there he moved on to obtain his degree in Agriculture at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, SK. After graduation, Allan briefly enter the workforce, got married, and then moved back to the Birch Hills district and started farming in 1972. Allan enjoyed farming, golfing, traveling, and visiting with friends. Allan is survived by his wife of 47 years: Iris Mitchell; his sons: Brad (Laura) Mitchell and Brian (Amy) Mitchell; his grandchildren: Mallie and Jaycee Mitchell and Katy and Tyce Mitchell; his siblings: Alice (Dennis) Paddock, Ann (Les) George, Aaron (Jan) Mitchell, and Alvin Mitchell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Allan was predeceased by his daughter: Sheri Lynn Mitchell; his parents: Hanley and Alfhild Mitchell; and his brother-in-law: Larry Njaa. Donations in memory of Allan can be made out to the donor's choice. A Celebration of Life for Allan will be held at 3:00PM Friday May 10, 2019 located at the Birch Hills Civic Center in Birch Hills, SK. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 8, 2019