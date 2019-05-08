Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacKenzie Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
130 9th Street East
Prince Albert, SK S6V 0X5
(306) 763-8488
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Birch Hills Civic Center
Birch Hills, SK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Roy Mitchell


1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Allan Roy Mitchell Notice
Allan Roy Mitchell, late of Birch Hills, SK, passed away on May 2, 2019, at the age of 71 years. Allan was born in Birch Hills, SK on May 28, 1947, where he grew up and attended almost all of his grade school. Allan then moved on to attend his Grade 12 year at LCBI in Outlook, SK. From there he moved on to obtain his degree in Agriculture at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon, SK. After graduation, Allan briefly enter the workforce, got married, and then moved back to the Birch Hills district and started farming in 1972. Allan enjoyed farming, golfing, traveling, and visiting with friends. Allan is survived by his wife of 47 years: Iris Mitchell; his sons: Brad (Laura) Mitchell and Brian (Amy) Mitchell; his grandchildren: Mallie and Jaycee Mitchell and Katy and Tyce Mitchell; his siblings: Alice (Dennis) Paddock, Ann (Les) George, Aaron (Jan) Mitchell, and Alvin Mitchell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Allan was predeceased by his daughter: Sheri Lynn Mitchell; his parents: Hanley and Alfhild Mitchell; and his brother-in-law: Larry Njaa. Donations in memory of Allan can be made out to the donor's choice. A Celebration of Life for Allan will be held at 3:00PM Friday May 10, 2019 located at the Birch Hills Civic Center in Birch Hills, SK. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now