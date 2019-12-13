|
Alvin Arthur McBain was born March 20, 1929 at Togo, SK. He was the youngest of four children born to Arthur and Annie (Chambers) McBain. The family moved from Togo to White Fox in 1930, where they built the J.A. McBain & Sons Livery, Feed & Dray Line. After the passing of his father, Alvin and his brothers Gordon and Don, carried on the business, renaming it McBain Brothers. They operated the livery barn, dray, trucking, Texaco Gas & Oil and the Ferguson Agency. In 1952, Alvin worked for the Sask Wheat Pool as a helper and then became the first elevator agent in the newly constructed Wheat Pool B in White Fox.Alvin married Stella (Shatula) in 1952. They had four children: JoAnn, James, Barry and Judy. In 1967, the family moved to the Shatula homestead. Alvin's mainstay and love for farming was his passion. In 1999, Alvin and Stella moved to Nipawin, but Alvin continued to be involved in all aspects of the farm, working alongside and mentoring Barry. He was still swathing at 86 years of age. Throughout his life, Alvin was involved in numerous activities in White Fox: Deputy Fire Chief, Sask Wheat Pool, Farmers Union, and Board of Trade. Within the organization of the Nipawin Elks, he held the position of Exalted Ruler and enjoyed working bingos, marching on the drill team and loved being Santa Claus for 37 years. Alvin was predeceased by his parents Art and Annie, his infant son Jimmy, his siblings Gordon (Betty), Don, Marie (Vernon) Wright and his granddaughter Meagan McBain. He leaves to treasure his memory, his wife of 67 years, Stella; his children: JoAnn Schmidt (Pat Lengyel) of St. Albert, AB, Barry (Darcy) McBain of White Fox and Judy (Dean) Franks of Maidstone, SK; Grandchildren: Cortni (David) Robinson, Michael (Janelle) McBain, Scott Schmidt (Holly Woodman), Sydney Franks (Jordan Newhouse) and Ali Franks; Great grandchildren: Hannah McBain, Lincoln Robinson, and extended great grandchildren Emily, Brooklynn and William Newhouse. Alvin passed away peacefully November 29, 2019 at Pineview Lodge, surrounded by his loving family.
Gone But Not Forgotten. We love you Alvin…Rest in Peace.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Dec. 13, 2019