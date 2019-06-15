|
The family of Ann Cholodnuik sadly announce the passing of our mom, baba, sister and friend at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, SK. Ann is survived by her daughter: Debbie Wilson; her grandchildren: Chad Wiggins and Katelynn (Adam) Horachek; her great granddaughter: Brynlee; sister: Sophie Karpish; brother: Bill (Mary) Dawiskiba; sisters-in-law: Marie Cholodnuik and Mae Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ann was born in Prince Albert on May 24, 1940 and recently celebrated her 79th birthday surrounded with her family which is what mom loved the most. Ann married Martin Cholodnuik on July 9, 1960, they were blessed with two daughters. Mom and dad farmed together until they moved to Prince Albert in 1999. Ann was predeceased by her husband: Martin; her daughter: Carol; her mother and father: Adolf and Mary Dawiskiba; and many brother and sister-in-laws. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium. Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on June 15, 2019