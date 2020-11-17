1/1
Ann Friesen
It is with deep sadness that the family of Ann Friesen, late of Warman, previously of Prince Albert, announce her passing on November 12, 2020. Ann was predeceased by her parents, four of her brothers, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. She is survived by two brothers, five sisters, three sisters-in-law and a large extended family. Due to Covid-19 a private family celebration of her life is being planned. Memorial donations, if desired, may be directed to North View Mennonite Haven in Warman, Saskatchewan S0K 0A1.

Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Martens Warman Funeral Home Inc
402 Central Street West
Warman, SK S0K 4S0
(306) 934-4888
