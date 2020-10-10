Anne Aydt (Bundon) passed away quietly on October 3rd, 2020 in Stony Plain, Alberta at the age of 92. Mary Anne Frances was born in the Luseland, SK area in 1928 to Mary and Michael Bundon and grew up in Prince Albert with her six siblings. As a young woman, she was a great fastball player and curler and her achievements as third base player for the P.A. Blue Jays earned her induction to the P.A. Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. It was while playing fastball that she met her husband, Leonard. They married in 1948 and raised their family in Prince Albert. Anne's greatest pride were her children: Arnie, Karen Reid (Gord) and Laurie (Warren Gorieu). Anne and Len lost their oldest son, Charlie, to polio in 1960 at the age of 6. Anne and Len shared their life openly with family and friends and loved hosting at their house in P.A. and at the farm. Anne relocated to the Edmonton area following Len's passing in 2007 where she shared her time with her family between Stony Plain, Florida and the farm. Anne made great friends everywhere she went. She loved watching sports and was an animated spectator. Her most cherished memories were at the farm surrounded by loved ones, playing kaizer and sitting by the fire. Grams will be missed by her six grandchildren and their spouses: Alicia, Sarah, Landon, Kelsey, Josh, and Casey, five great-grandchildren: Tessia, Kayne, Johanna, Tanner, and Jessie, and great-great-grandson Caiden. She is also remembered by her sisters Clara LeBlanc and Agatha Bundon, her sister-in-law Beverly Bundon, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Leonard, son Charles, brothers Michael, Henry, and Bob, and sister Beatrice McLeod. Gramma passed on her own time and terms on a sunny afternoon, a beautiful day to be welcomed by all her loved ones in heaven with a rye and coke and a great party. Anne made us laugh, held us close, and was a best friend to so many of us; although we know it was her time to say goodbye, we are really going to miss our small town P.A. gal who left such a big mark on our lives. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Westview Health Centre. A private family service will be held at a later date.

