It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Anne-Marie Hart (nee Richard). Anne-Marie was born in St.Louis, SK on March 28, 1944 and went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2019. She grew up and attended school, completing her education in St.Louis. She met and married Eugene Nyland in October 1963, moving to Prince Albert where they had and raised their family. She was separated and divorced in the 1980's, remarrying (briefly) in 2000, and was near lifelong resident of Prince Albert, residing for a time in Edmonton, AB and Christopher Lake, SK. Anne-Marie enjoyed reading, cooking, puzzles, going out for walks and visiting with family. She also enjoyed travelling/going for rides and visiting when possible, also sight-seeing and going to the lake and picnics in spring and summer. She also had interest in local and family history and compiled genealogy and family albums. She generally was a quiet person, had faith in the Lord, and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Anne-Marie Hart is survived by her children, Peter (Carmen) Nyland (Warman, SK), Myra (Ernest) Valcourt (Bellis, AB), Matthew Nyland (Prince Albert, SK), her daughter-in-law, Lori Nyland, her sisters, Eleanor, Frances, Lucy, her brothers Leonard, René, Gerry, Conrad, Fabian and by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Anne-Marie was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Alexandrine Richard (St.Louis, SK), Eugene Nyland (Prince Albert, SK), her children, Marnie Nyland (Estevan, SK), Paul Nyland (Norman Wells, NWT), Lee Nyland (Prince Albert, SK), grandchild Danielle Nyland (Prince Albert, SK) and her sisters, Olive Richard, Esther Richard and Louise Plante. A Viewing Service for Anne-Marie will be held on Friday September 13, 2019 3:00PM at MacKenzie Funeral Chapel in Prince Albert, SK followed by a Prayer Service. A Graveside Service will then take place on Saturday September 14, 2019 1:00PM at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Prince Albert, SK. Lunch to follow the Graveside Service at My Place, located in Victoria Square at 2345 10th Avenue West. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Sept. 13, 2019