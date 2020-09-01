Arthur Burachenski

On Tuesday, August 25, 2020, we lost our cherished Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather at the age of 92. He left us suddenly and peacefully at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon after a surgery to repair a fractured leg. Arthur was predeceased by his loving wife, Emma in 2013. He is survived by his children, Bev McCormick (Don), Dianne Pullin (Mark) and Dwayne Burachenski (Wendy). The guidance, security and love he gave set the example for us to learn from and pass on to our children. He enriched the lives of this Grandchildren with whom he had countless years of fun and laughter, Sean and Mark McCormick, Jason Kindrachuk, Ashley, Cody and Corie Burachenski. Each one of them has their own unique memories of Grandpa that will remain with them forever. He adored his Great-Grandchildren and was so proud to be a Great-Grandpa, Jaeger and Griffin McCormick, Mara Kindrachuk, Bentley, Peyton and Rylan Burachenski. Art had an extreme work and moral ethic, an open heart and open arms. He has a large extended family as he always had a place for them to stay, help get a job and guiding them to independence. The bond they had with him still remains today. He garnered an immense respect and friendship circle from his years at Burns in Prince Albert, Glacier Foods in Winnipeg and Loomis Courier. Rather than retire, he became a Commissionaire with the RCMP in Prince Albert. He loved the social aspect and always thrived on making a difference with any position he had. Finally at the age of 80, he retired. Art was born in Prud'Homme, raised in Wakaw until his family moved to Prince Albert. It was in Prince Albert that he met Emma. He loved her so much and was devoted to her throughout their 62 years of marriage. He missed her deeply after her passing. He was an excellent and competitive Baseball player, at one point even making the Provincial Championships. It was his passion, and after playing for many years, he focused on coaching. He then discovered curling which, of course, he was also very successful at. Then came bowling! Again, he thrived on the social aspect and it enabled him to continue with his competitive nature. We very much appreciate the generosity and inclusion shown to his wonderful group of Bowlers at Minto Bowl. Our Dad loved the outdoors and was always ready for the next camping/fishing trip. He was very proud of being with his Grandchildren when they caught their first fish! He would get on the boat early in the morning to fish, then water ski in the afternoon. What a guy, he never ran out of energy when it came to them. One of the greatest gifts to leave as a legacy is laughter. Art always thoroughly enjoyed banter and laughs. He could tell the greatest stories, often broken up with a heartfelt laugh and him slapping his knee – he was loved so much by so many. We were chatting about the main pieces of advice he would give us throughout our years that he lived by and wanted us to embrace, "One day at a time" and always remember "There is always someone who has it worse." Thank you Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa for all the cherished memories we will always embrace. A Public Visitation for Art will be held at 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at River Park Funeral Home, in Prince Albert, SK. A Private Family Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 2, 2020, for families and friends wanting to view the service online, please go to Distantlink.com/dlm56.html.
The password is Arbor2020. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director.