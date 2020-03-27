|
Audrey Gloria Adilman (nee Gryba) passed peacefully on March 21, 2020 at the age of 82 at the Wetaskiwin Hospital, Long Term Care Unit. Audrey was predeceased by her parents, Sam and Ethel (nee Borsa) Gryba; brothers, Eugene Gryba and John Gryba; sister, Christine (Roger) Lacoursiere , and their son, Daniel. She is lovingly remembered by her sister, Connie (Gerry); son Bernie (Donna); daughters, Judi and Nancy; grand-daughter, Simbi; sister-in-law, Marusia; and nephew, Stephan (Charmaine); daughters, Mackenzie and Maddison. Audrey was born in Melfort, Saskatchewan and grew up on the family farm in Yellow Creek, Saskatchewan, the oldest of five children. She graduated as an R.N. from Saskatoon City Hospital School of Nursing in 1958, receiving her class prize for Proficiency in Surgical Nursing. She continued to work at City Hospital for the next 2 years. It was at that time she met and married Paul. They moved to Wetaskiwin, Alberta in 1961 where they raised their family. Audrey spent her career in service to, and the education of people. In Wetaskiwin she served as a School Board Trustee for 10 years; became one of the community's first school Sex Education teachers with the Wetoka Health Unit; she was active in the local Kinette club; and later became the first to offer courses helping people through the Life Skills program. In 1980 she moved to Edmonton where she became the Director of the Planned Parenthood Association. She then continued her Life Skills work as an instructor at Grant McEwan College, Malaspina College, BC and worked many individual contracts throughout Western Canada and the Arctic working with indigenous communities. Audrey's thinking was progressive and she was always ahead of her time. She was entrepreneurial and had an adventurous spirit that was always looking forward to what was next. Mom loved to travel and visited Europe, Thailand, Greece, Mexico, Romania, Ukraine, Australia, New Zealand, the US and successfully completed a cross- Canada road trip with the whole family in tow. She was equally drawn to the tranquility of the water and peace of the cabin at Ma-Me-O Beach where our family spent many happy summers. Mom loved to sing and was a member of many choirs including The Edmonton Greenwood Singers. She played the piano and loved classical music, loved art and the arts, dabbled in watercolor painting, was a member of Mensa, a long time book club member and an excellent cook who enjoyed hosting people in her home. She will be remembered for her kind heart, her compassion, her sharp wit, and her love of family and friends.
Vichnaya Pam'yat Memory Eternal
Our family is sincerely grateful to Dr. Deborah Jeffery, the RN's, LPN's, NA's and all the staff at the Wetaskiwin Long Term Care Unit who compassionately supported and skillfully cared for mom in her time with them. There will be no public celebration of life. Memorial donations may be made to the Wetaskiwin Health Foundation, (6910 -47 St. Wetaskiwin, Alberta. T9A 3N3). In support of the Long Term Care Unit's needs; or a .
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Mar. 27, 2020