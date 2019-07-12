Sister Aurore Chartier (Sainte-Rose) of the Sisters of the Presentation passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the age of 99 years at Mont St. Joseph, in Prince Albert, SK. Sister Aurore Chartier was born on a farm in the beautiful surroundings of the Qu'Appelle Valley, in St. Lazare, MB, on Wednesday, December 24, 1919. She was the twelfth child in a family of sixteen. She grew up in a household resounding with music, singing and dancing. She did most of her schooling in St. Lazare, where she became acquainted with the sisters. In 1939, Sister Aurore joined the Congregation of the Sisters Presentation of Mary in St. Hyacinthe, Québec and pronounced her first vows in 1942. She came back west, got her teaching certificate and taught for 43 years. Sister Aurore was very energetic, fun-loving and full of zeal. Wherever she went, she was loved and appreciated by the students and parents. With a joyful heart she taught 19 years in Green Lake, 5 years in Marcelin, 2 years in Makwa, 2 years in St. Mark, PA., 1 year in Albertville and 13 consecutive years in Spiritwood, bringing her teaching career to a close in 1987. Her career did not stop there. Her services were requested to help organize the Sunday Catechetical Program at Holy Rosary Parish in Winnipeg, MB. After thirteen years, Sister Aurore sought another career in the culinary arts. As in everything, she attempted, it was done with love for six years. Then it was time for a slower lifestyle. In 2007, which marked her 65th anniversary of religious life, at 86 years of age, Sister Aurore gave her time to the sisters of the Infirmary at the Provincial House in Prince Albert. She served as a presence of God among the aged, the sick and the lonely by visiting them, listening and praying with them. She really enjoyed being a communion minister, enabling her to share the Bread of Life. Work did not weigh her down. As her health was failing, she moved to Mont St. Joseph on October 17, 2017 to receive more care. In spite of all this, she continued to be a loving presence to all the residents until the Lord called her home: "What you have done to the least of my brothers and sisters, you have done to me. Welcome into my Kingdom." Sister Aurore will be fondly remembered by her religious congregation, relatives, students and friends for her vitality and for her joyful and positive attitude. Her work was empowered by her deep love of Jesus and Mary. Her prayerfulness and dynamism have truly touched many lives. Sister Aurore leaves to mourn, Members of her Religious Congregation; numerous nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces, cousins and friends; one brother-in-law, Arthur Thompson. She was predeceased by her parents, Emile and Rose-Anna (Gagnon); 10 brothers: Georges (Marthe Blouin), Fortunat (Alma Blouin), Ernest, Paul (Marie Saurette), René, Gérard (Thérése Dupont), Aimé (Marie-Jeanne Desrosiers), Charles (Lois Bush), Robert (Isabelle Leblanc), Auguste (Alice Mozes); 5 sisters: Clémentine (Omer Legault), Florida, Emilia (Albert Roy), Jeanne, Thérése. The Funeral Mass for Sister Aurore will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Chapel of the Provincial House of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, 1405 Bishop Pascal Place in Prince Albert, SK, Most Reverend Albert Thévenot, M. Afr., Bishop of Prince Albert and Very Reverend Maurice Fiolleau, Vicar General officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on July 12, 2019