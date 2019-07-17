Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beau "Lac" Funeral Home
113 6th Street West
Spiritwood, SK S0J 2M0
(306) 883-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Beau Funeral Home
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beau "Lac" Funeral Home

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beau "Lac" Funeral Home Notice




DUROCHER – Mr. Tyson
Late of Prince Albert
WAKE SERVICE
Parkland Hall
1510 9th Avenue West
FUNERAL MASS
Wed -July 17 -2:30 pm
St. Mark Parish
589 9th Street East

LEVESQUE – Nacada
Late of Regina
WAKE SERVICE
Wed -July 17 -5:00 pm
FUNERAL SERVICE
Thur -July 18 -11:00 am
Both services held at
Senator Allen Bird Memorial Gym
851 23rd Street West
Prince Albert

SANDERSON – Benjamin Jr.
Late of Prince Albert
WAKE SERVICE
Wed -July 17 -5:00 pm
FUNERAL SERVICE
Thu -July 18 -11:00 am
Both services held at
Senator Allen Bird Memorial Gym
851 23rd Street West
Prince Albert
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now