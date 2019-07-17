|
|
DUROCHER – Mr. Tyson
Late of Prince Albert
WAKE SERVICE
Parkland Hall
1510 9th Avenue West
FUNERAL MASS
Wed -July 17 -2:30 pm
St. Mark Parish
589 9th Street East
LEVESQUE – Nacada
Late of Regina
WAKE SERVICE
Wed -July 17 -5:00 pm
FUNERAL SERVICE
Thur -July 18 -11:00 am
Both services held at
Senator Allen Bird Memorial Gym
851 23rd Street West
Prince Albert
SANDERSON – Benjamin Jr.
Late of Prince Albert
WAKE SERVICE
Wed -July 17 -5:00 pm
FUNERAL SERVICE
Thu -July 18 -11:00 am
Both services held at
Senator Allen Bird Memorial Gym
851 23rd Street West
Prince Albert
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on July 17, 2019