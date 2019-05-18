Home

Bernadeen Frances "Bunny" Wiebe

Bernadeen "Bunny" Frances Wiebe, late of Weyburn, SK, passed away on May 15, 2019, at the age of 77 years. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Grace United Church, Weyburn, SK with Rev. M. Barnabas officiating. Luncheon will be held at Upper Grace Hall, Weyburn, SK. In lieu of flowers, for family and friends so wishing, charitable donations in memory of Bunny may be made to the Grace United Church Christian Education Fund, 210 ~ 3rd Street, Weyburn, SK, S4H 0W6. Arrangements were entrusted to RD Family Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Weyburn, SK (848-0333 ~ 1-888-848-0333). Expressions of sympathy to the family may be sent to our website at www.rdfuneralchapel.com

"Celebrating Life, One Family At A Time"
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 18, 2019
